China supports investment by its automakers in Europe, commerce minister says

​China backs ‌investment by its ​automakers in Europe, ‌commerce minister Wang Wentao told the head of German ‌Association of the ‌Automotive Industry, Hildegard Mueller, the ministry said.

Wang said ⁠China ​was ⁠committed to exploring solutions on ⁠auto sector issues under ​the China-EU trade consultation ⁠mechanism based on principles of ⁠compliance, ​balance and non-discrimination, Wang said during ⁠the meeting on Monday, ⁠the ministry ⁠said.