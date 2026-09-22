New group of US troops 'on its way' to Lithuania, says the Lithuanian president

A ​new rotation ​of US ‌troops is "already on ​its way to Lithuania", the ‌Baltic NATO member state's president said in a post on social media X ‌on Tuesday. President Gitanas Nauseda thanked ‌President Donald Trump and the US administration, adding that this was important for Lithuania ⁠and ​for ⁠the security of the region.

"The US military ⁠presence in Lithuania is an indispensable part ​of our deterrence and collective ⁠defense," Nauseda said. The United States is ⁠withdrawing ​thousands of troops from Europe, and Lithuania said in June ⁠that the US was reviewing its future presence ⁠of ⁠forces in the country.