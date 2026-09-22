Kremlin says UN Security Council should add new permanent members, keep veto power that Erdogan urged scrapping

​Russia believes the ​UN Security Council ‌should expand ​its number of permanent members beyond the current five, and ‌that the existing veto system should remain, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was ‌responding to a question from reporters about Turkish ‌President Tayyip Erdogan's call to abolish both permanent membership and the veto. Erdogan has long criticised the council, saying ⁠its veto-carrying ​permanent ⁠members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the US - are not ⁠reflective of the international community and are unable to ​take swift decisions.

Peskov said Russia wanted the ⁠council to be reformed, and the permanent membership expanded. "At ⁠the ​same time, we believe that the institution of permanent members of the Security Council, ⁠as well as the right of veto, are very ⁠important elements ⁠of the entire structure of the United Nations," he said.