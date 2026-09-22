Kremlin says UN Security Council should add new permanent members, keep veto power that Erdogan urged scrapping

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 16:07 IST
Kremlin says UN Security Council should add new permanent members, keep veto power that Erdogan urged scrapping

​Russia believes the ​UN Security Council ‌should expand ​its number of permanent members beyond the current five, and ‌that the existing veto system should remain, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was ‌responding to a question from reporters about Turkish ‌President Tayyip Erdogan's call to abolish both permanent membership and the veto. Erdogan has long criticised the council, saying ⁠its veto-carrying ​permanent ⁠members - Britain, China, France, Russia and the US - are not ⁠reflective of the international community and are unable to ​take swift decisions.

Peskov said Russia wanted the ⁠council to be reformed, and the permanent membership expanded. "At ⁠the ​same time, we believe that the institution of permanent members of the Security Council, ⁠as well as the right of veto, are very ⁠important elements ⁠of the entire structure of the United Nations," he said.

TRENDING

1
Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Bessent says US, China had successful meeting with focus on trade, AI

Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech leads shares higher in Asia, oil eases

Global
3
Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Australia to seek UN security council seat from 2029

Global
4
NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Higher Education Be Inclusive Without Putting Global South Knowledge on Equal Footing?

How the Hormuz LNG Shock Quietly Erased $241 Billion from US Debt

Can Livestock Manure Cut Fertiliser Use? Promise and Pitfalls of Circular Farming

Can We Cut Carbon Without Leaving Workers Behind? Lessons From 79 Global Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026