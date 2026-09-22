US open to meeting Iran at UN, no meeting scheduled yet, Rubio says

​Secretary of ​State Marco Rubio ‌said on ​Tuesday the US is open to ‌speaking with Iranians at the UN General Assembly, but no meeting is ‌currently scheduled. "We're open to that. I ‌don't think anything is scheduled at this point, but we're certainly open ⁠to ​something ⁠like that, especially if it has the ⁠prospects of leading to something positive and ​ultimately achieving the goal of ⁠what this is all about," Rubio said ⁠in ​an interview with NBC's "Today" show.

"And that is the ⁠fact that Iran can never have ⁠a ⁠nuclear weapon. They just simply can't."