US open to meeting Iran at UN, no meeting scheduled yet, Rubio says

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 22-09-2026 16:48 IST
US open to meeting Iran at UN, no meeting scheduled yet, Rubio says

​Secretary of ​State Marco Rubio ‌said on ​Tuesday the US is open to ‌speaking with Iranians at the UN General Assembly, but no meeting is ‌currently scheduled. "We're open to that. I ‌don't think anything is scheduled at this point, but we're certainly open ⁠to ​something ⁠like that, especially if it has the ⁠prospects of leading to something positive and ​ultimately achieving the goal of ⁠what this is all about," Rubio said ⁠in ​an interview with NBC's "Today" show.

"And that is the ⁠fact that Iran can never have ⁠a ⁠nuclear weapon. They just simply can't."

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