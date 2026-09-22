Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

Russian President ​Vladimir Putin held a phone call ​with Saudi Crown Prince ‌Mohammed ​bin Salman on Tuesday in which they highlighted the need for safe passage via the Bab ‌el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits, key global maritime trade routes, the Kremlin said.

It also said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the ‌situation in the Middle East and emphasised that a political and diplomatic ‌settlement remains the only viable path forward. They also "underscored the need for a swift cessation of hostilities" in Yemen amid the deteriorating military and political situation there.

"The importance of ⁠ensuring the ​safe and ⁠unimpeded passage of vessels through the region's international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of ⁠Hormuz, was emphasised," the Kremlin said. With two of its key oil export routes - ​the Hormuz and Bab el- Mandeb straits - disrupted by Iran and ⁠Iran-allied Houthi militants, Saudi Arabia has to resort to exporting oil via Egypt's Suez Canal.

The ⁠United ​States, which bombed the Houthis for two months last year, has so far rebuffed repeated pleas from Mohammed bin Salman to rejoin ⁠the fight against the group. The New York Times reported that Trump called ⁠off US ⁠strikes against the Houthis on Sunday at the last minute, after troops had already begun loading bombs onto planes.