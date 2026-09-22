Swedish prosecutors probe election fraud allegation casting shadow over vote

Swedish prosecutors are investigating possible election fraud that could lead to a re-run of the vote in one county, potentially putting 11 parliamentary seats ‌in play and raising uncertainty about the final result of the September 13 vote.

Sweden's parliamentary election saw the opposition narrowly defeat the incumbent right-wing government in a vote widely seen as a referendum on whether the far-right Sweden Democrats should be part of the next administration. However, the prosecution service has started a ‌preliminary investigation into potential election fraud in Borlange, a town in the largely rural county of Dalarna, central Sweden, that might still affect the final ‌result.

The investigation is at an early stage and no suspects have been identified, prosecutor Oskar Edvardsson told Reuters. "I cannot go into any details," he added.

The Anti-Corruption unit of the police National Operations Department is carrying out the investigation, a police spokeswoman said. The investigation centres on the election of Mohamed Abdukardir Ali, a Left Party candidate for parliament, who unexpectedly overtook other ⁠representatives on ​the ballot for the party.

The Left Party ⁠said Ali would take a leave of absence while the allegations were being investigated. He "will not serve as a member of parliament from the beginning of the parliamentary term", party secretary ⁠Maria Forsberg said in a written statement to Reuters.

In Sweden, voters choose a party but can also pick an individual candidate from a party list. The probe related ​to the several hundred voters who had checked Ali's name amid reports of pre-marked ballots, Swedish media reported. Ali told Swedish TV the allegations ⁠were false. "It's completely, completely wrong," he said.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Ali for comment. ELECTION RE-RUN WOULD BE A FIRST FOR SWEDEN

Sweden's Election Review Board could decide on a ⁠re-run ​or recount of the vote in Dalarna if it decides the result is suspect. An election re-run would be "a blank slate," said Niklas Bolin, professor of political science at Mid Sweden University.

Sweden has never before re-run a parliamentary vote, he said. However, the balance between the two blocs at the national level ⁠is unlikely to change, Bolin said, as voters are more likely to move between parties in the same bloc than across blocs.

"But there is ⁠the potential for a different result," ⁠he added. In the September 13 election, the centre-left opposition won 176 seats to 173 seats for the right. In Dalarna, the centre-left bloc won six seats and the right-wing bloc five.

The Election Review Board said it was too ‌early to comment. A ‌re-run would have to take place within three months of the original election.

(Reporting ​by Simon Johnson Editing by Gareth Jones)