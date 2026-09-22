Trump says he thinks US will make deal with Iran after election
President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the United Nations that he believed the US would make a deal with Iran right after mid-term elections are held in November.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the United Nations that he believed the US would make a deal with Iran right after mid-term elections are held in November.
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