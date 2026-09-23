EXPLAINER-What is in the US-Greenland-Denmark security deal?

The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed a security ​agreement on Tuesday aimed at ending months ​of tension over the Danish self-governing territory ‌after ​US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take control of the vast Arctic island. Here are some key components of the deal, which adds ‌to a 1951 US-Danish pact on Greenland's defence, according to a text published by the Danish government.

WHAT ARE THE MILITARY ASPECTS OF THE DEAL? The agreement allows the United States to establish twonew military bases — one at ‌Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and the other at Mestersvig on the east coast — and to expand ‌Pituffik Space Base, currently its only active base on the island.

US craft including planes and vessels get flyover, landing and undersea rights in all of Greenland, including territorial waters. The agreement does not specify troop numbers or timelines.

HOW DOES THE PACT WORK ⁠WITH NATO? The ​agreement expresses support for ⁠a stronger NATO presence in the Arctic, and Denmark commits to further strengthen its own security posture in the region.

If Greenland ⁠ever become independent, Denmark and Greenland must ensure the new state remains in NATO, applying for membership if necessary. Non-NATO ​members are barred from having an ongoing military presence in Greenland.

WHAT RIGHTS DOES GREENLAND HAVE? The agreement ⁠says it respects Greenland's right to self-determination. Under the accord, the US must act in a way that respects Greenlandic society ⁠and ​the Greenlandic way of life.

WHAT ARE ECONOMIC ASPECTS OF THE PACT? The agreement does not address US interests or investments into Greenland's mining and resources sector.

The deal bars investors from outside NATO member ⁠states, NATO partners or the European Union from having control or major influence over sensitive sectors in Greenland. Greenland will ⁠screen investments to ⁠enforce those rules.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW? The parliaments of Greenland and Denmark must approve the agreement before it goes into effect.

The pact has no end date and ‌can be amended ‌only by mutual consent.