Cricket-Flexible Jacks benefitting from new England role with bat and ball

Will Jacks has embraced a new position down the batting ​order that has also seen him take on ​a more influential role with the ball ‌following career-best ​One Day International figures of 5-22 in England’s 89-run win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday. When Jacks first came into the ODI side in 2023, he mostly batted in ‌the top three and was bowled sparingly, but as England look ahead to the 2027 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, his role is evolving.

His first 15 ODIs batting mostly higher up the order saw him average 31.20 with the ‌bat and 45.00 with the ball. But since dropping down the order to number 6 or 7, in the last ‌12 matches he has played his batting average has risen to 42.83 and his bowling average dropped to 34.60.

He was a match-winner against Sri Lanka with his five-wicket haul and an unbeaten 46 with the bat, earning praise from captain Harry Brook. "The way he has come into this role in ⁠the middle ​order and played his part ⁠with the ball has been awesome," Brook told Sky Sports.

Jacks could be particularly well suited to the conditions at next year’s World Cup, having played ⁠with success for several seasons in South Africa’s SA20, giving him an understanding of white-ball conditions there. "It is about playing the situation and ​going into each game with an open mind, see what the situation is and play accordingly," Jacks said.

"What ⁠we have been doing really well recently is communicating what the pitch is like and what sort of score we would like. Joe and Harry were ⁠saying ... ​275-280 would be a good score. "When I got out there (to bat), I found it quite difficult and thought it might be a bit lower, but in 50-over cricket you have more time than you think and we could catch ⁠up a little bit in the end."

Jacks has also previously been used in the opening overs of a bowling innings, ⁠but on this occasion came ⁠later on. "Having batted on it, I knew I would play a decent role (with the ball). When I bowl does not matter to me, Harry likes to be flexible," he said.

The second ‌match in the ‌three-game series will be played in Leeds on Thursday.