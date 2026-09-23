Moldova's parliament approves 60-day state of emergency for energy, water supply

​Parliament in Moldova approved the introduction of a ​60-day state of emergency for energy and ‌water ​supplies on Tuesday, enabling the pro-European government to act quickly to guard against shortages in supply. Members voted 54-20 in favour of the measure, to ‌take effect on September 26. Twenty-two deputies did not vote.

Prime Minister Vasile Tofan told the chamber emergency measures would enable the government to maintain stocks and import fuel before supply crises occurred in the country lying between Ukraine and ‌Romania. "But preparing for a crisis does not start when the lights go out, the gas pump ‌stops, or diesel disappears from filling stations," he said.

"It starts when the crisis has yet to hit in full force. It starts today. That is why the government is asking parliament to declare a state of emergency." WINTER RISKS AND UKRAINIAN SUPPLY CONCERNS

Tofan said ⁠the government ​had stabilised supplies over ⁠the past two months, but was wary of risks associated with the coming winter, including Ukraine's ability to supply electricity in the light ⁠of repeated Russian attacks on infrastructure. "Today, Ukraine is still able to export electricity to Moldova. That is good and it ​helps us," he said. "But we cannot plan our winter security assuming this situation will remain the same."

Moldova's ⁠pro-Russian opposition opposed the measure during five hours of debate, saying the government would be unaccountable for its actions. President Maia Sandu, who ⁠wants ​Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, to join the European Union by 2030, called for the measures on Monday after a meeting of senior officials.

Moldova imports most of its energy and officials have for months ⁠expressed concern over the low levels of its two main rivers, the Dniester and Prut, which provide the ⁠bulk of water supplies for ⁠the country's cities. Sandu has denounced Russia's 4-1/2-year-old invasion of Ukraine during which drones identified as Russian have regularly entered Moldovan airspace, with debris landing on its territory.