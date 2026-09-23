Trump says Witkoff, Kushner met mediators on Iran deal
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had met with mediators on a possible deal to end the Iran conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had met with mediators on a possible deal to end the Iran conflict.
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