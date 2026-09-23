Trump says Witkoff, Kushner met mediators on Iran deal

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 00:45 IST
Trump says Witkoff, Kushner met mediators on Iran deal

U.S. ​President ‌Donald Trump on Tuesday said special ‌envoys Steve ‌Witkoff and Jared Kushner ⁠had ​met ⁠with mediators on ⁠a possible ​deal to end ⁠the Iran conflict.

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