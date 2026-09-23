UK's Burnham buoyed by Trump meeting

US President Donald Trump hailed Andy Burnham ‌on ​Tuesday as a "natural business person" at what the new British leader's team described as a smooth first face-to-face meeting, allowing him to buttress Britain's international standing. After days of preparation for the Trump meeting, Burnham emerged relatively unscathed, with the US leader only taking issue with what he called a "terrible deal" to cede ‌sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, home to a US-British air base.

Otherwise, Trump praised Burnham, saying Britain's seventh prime minister in a decade was someone with whom he could do business, a patriot who had put Britain on the up after replacing the former prime minister, Keir Starmer, in July. 'WE'RE DOING VERY WELL,' SAYS TRUMP

"I think right now, based on my relationship with the prime minister, Andy, I think that ... we're doing very ‌well," Trump said after they met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York for around 40 minutes. "I think he's a natural business person. We've had a lot of discussions, ‌even before this meeting we were talking with each other numerous times on the phone."

Burnham, who travelled to New York on Monday to take part in one day of the UNGA meeting, had said little about his expectations for the meeting, saying only that in their two phone calls he had found "a connection" with the US president. Burnham had sought common ground with Trump on AI, a focus of his comments on Monday in which he described the technology as having the ability to bring "huge benefits" ⁠to the ​British and global economy.

Trump has said he wants to cherish ⁠AI rather than stifle its growth, dismissing fears about it as a hoax and "sick conspiracy". The US leader has said concerns can be addressed through the existing justice system without extra regulation. Burnham's embrace of AI seemed to land with Trump at the meeting, ⁠his team said.

But there were some pitfalls. Trump again criticised Britain's move, under Starmer, to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands while retaining control of Diego Garcia air base on a 99-year lease. Trump called the agreement with Mauritius, now ​on hold, a "terrible" deal. "It's amazing how strategic it is, and I think the prime minister is going to be looking at it," he said, with Burnham seemingly agreeing to revisit it.

The ⁠British leader navigated some other bilateral sticking points. Trump appeared unmoved over Britain's decision to block imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, while its decision not to back the US over the Iran war was also skated over.

OPENS WAY FOR BURNHAM TO FOCUS ⁠ON ​AI With the meeting done, Burnham will now turn his focus for UNGA to AI and his support for the technology, which he hopes will help Britain assume a leading role globally, rebuilding its diplomatic status.

At an earlier business roundtable, Burnham said he would make the case for Britain in a speech later on Tuesday to help establish "a single set of global principles and standards" to unlock the potential of ⁠AI, something he argues will help boost anaemic growth. Describing Britain as being stuck in 10 years of political turbulence since voting to leave the European Union in 2016, Burnham told business leaders he wanted ⁠to usher in a period of stability and embrace ⁠AI, while being clear-eyed on the risks.

"So outside Downing Street, on my first day, I said I want to be the circuit breaker," he told the roundtable, including Tim Cook, chairman of Apple, and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser. "(To) bring forward a very clear path that everyone can understand, a 10-year plan for ‌Britain ... so that nobody's in any doubt ‌at all about what we're trying to do."