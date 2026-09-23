Iraq suspends Iranian flights to Baghdad after US sanctions threat, sources say

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 00:50 IST
Iraq suspends Iranian flights to Baghdad after US sanctions threat, sources say

Iraq ordered its ​civil aviation authority to suspend ​Iranian flights to Baghdad ‌airport starting Wednesday, ​two sources told Reuters, after the United States threatened to sanction any airport that services Iranian carriers.

US ‌Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that all Iranian airlines would be shut down on September 23 by the threat of secondary sanctions on air ‌services providers, seven months into the war between the United States and ‌Iran. The Iraqi government is discussing diverting Iranian Airways flights from Baghdad to Najaf airport, two sources familiar with the matter said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of the ⁠sensitivity ​of the matter.

The ⁠suspension of flights will begin Wednesday midnight. Iranian news agency Tasnim said earlier, citing the ⁠Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, that flights from Tehran to Baghdad and Muscat have been ​canceled starting Wednesday and that all the remaining international flights including Istanbul ⁠will operate according to schedule.

"Iranian travelers are not currently being admitted at the airport in Oman, ⁠and ​consultations regarding this matter are ongoing," a spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization told Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency. Bessent told CNBC that when ⁠Iranian airlines land at an airport, "you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot ⁠provide them with landing ⁠services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system."

TRENDING

1
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global
2
CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban

CNN, MS NOW and Politico sue Trump, challenging White House ban

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-US to open two new military bases in Greenland, sources say

Global
4
Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump

Macron says he discussed Ukraine-Russia energy truce ideas with Trump

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One AI, Three Different Harms: Why Global Healthcare Rules Are Fracturing

South Africa’s Investment Slump Is Exposing a Deeper Structural Growth Problem

What If Screen Time Is the Wrong Measure of Digital Harm?

From Hiring to Firing, AI Is Rewriting Workplace Power and Worker Rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026