Trump bought and sold shares in Musk's SpaceX in July, financial disclosure shows

US President Donald Trump ​bought as much as $50,000 worth ‌of ​shares and sold as much as $15,000 in Elon Musk's SpaceX in July, according to a public financial disclosure, his latest ‌transactions involving a government contractor run by his former adviser. Trump bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in SpaceX on July 10, according to a financial disclosure he signed on September ‌8. He sold between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of shares on July 17, according to the ‌same disclosure.

The latest trades add a new financial link between the president and Musk's rocket company at a time when the administration is making decisions that could affect the firm's fortunes. SpaceX priced the biggest-ever ⁠US IPO ​on June 12, ⁠valuing the space, satellite and AI provider at $1.77 trillion. Reuters previously reported that Trump bought shares in SpaceX ⁠in June.

In a statement to Reuters at the time, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said ​third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio and replicate "recognized indexes, such as ⁠the Schwab 1000." Trump's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the July trades.

The purchase ⁠and ​sale were among more than 1,000 trades the president made in July. The Office of Government Ethics, the team responsible for collecting ethics disclosures from US officials, ⁠posted the form on its website on Tuesday. Reuters could not immediately determine the precise ⁠amount of Trump's investment ⁠because federal officials use ranges to declare the value of their assets on their financial disclosure forms.

SpaceX is a US military contractor, ‌and often ‌seeks approvals from federal agencies.