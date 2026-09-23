Pfizer's Bourla among tech, bank CEOs set for Trump's state dinner for Xi

Pfizer CEO ​Albert Bourla plans to ‌join a ​lineup of corporate titans on Thursday at US President Donald Trump's state ‌dinner at the White House for Chinese President Xi Jinping, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Trump will welcome ‌the Chinese leader at the White House this week for ‌their second meeting this year, as the two leaders seek stability in a relationship under pressure over issues ranging from trade to Taiwan ⁠and ​Iran, as well ⁠as global worries about artificial intelligence. Bourla will share the room with some ⁠of the biggest names in American business and technology.

Guests are ​expected to include Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's ⁠Sam Altman, Apple's Tim Cook, Tesla's Elon Musk, Nvidia's Jensen Huang and Dell ⁠Technologies' ​Michael Dell. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser are also expected to attend.

Mark Zuckerberg ⁠also plans to attend the upcoming state dinner, a source familiar with ⁠the ⁠matter told Reuters on Tuesday.