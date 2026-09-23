Trump bought and sold shares in Musk's SpaceX in July, financial disclosure shows

US President Donald Trump bought as ​much as $50,000 worth of shares ‌and ​sold as much as $15,000 in Elon Musk's SpaceX in July, according to a public financial disclosure, his latest transactions involving a government ‌contractor run by his former adviser. Trump bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in SpaceX on July 10, according to a financial disclosure he signed on September 8. He sold between $1,001 and $15,000 ‌worth of shares on July 17, according to the same disclosure.

The latest trades add a ‌new financial link between the president and Musk's rocket company at a time when the administration is making decisions that could affect the firm's fortunes. SpaceX priced the biggest-ever US IPO on June 12, valuing the space, satellite ⁠and ​AI provider at $1.77 trillion. ⁠Reuters previously reported that Trump bought shares in SpaceX in June.

SpaceX's share price fell by 15% between July ⁠10 and 17, the period when Trump made the trades. In a statement to Reuters at the ​time, White House spokesman Davis Ingle said third-party financial institutions independently manage the president's portfolio ⁠and replicate "recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000."

Trump's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment ⁠about ​the July trades. The purchase and sale were among more than 1,000 trades the president made in July. The Office of Government Ethics, the team responsible for collecting ethics ⁠disclosures from US officials, posted the form on its website on Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately determine ⁠the precise amount of ⁠Trump's investment because federal officials use ranges to declare the value of their assets on their financial disclosure forms. SpaceX is a US military ‌contractor, and ‌often seeks approvals from federal agencies.