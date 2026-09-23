‌An F-16 ​fighter jet assigned to the US air ‌base Spangdahlem in western Germany crashed on Tuesday, the US military said, adding ‌that one pilot had ejected ‌safely and was receiving medical treatment.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, ⁠the military ​said ⁠in a statement, with emergency response personnel at ⁠the scene of the crash. "The aircraft ​was returning to Spangdahlem Air Base following ⁠a routine training flight involving four ⁠F-16s ​when the crash occurred," the military said.

"The remaining three aircraft ⁠diverted to Ramstein Air Base and landed safely."