Reuters Sports News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 05:23 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news ​briefs.

Soccer-Infantino says he is open ​to talks over FIFA ‌reform

FIFA ​President Gianni Infantino has proposed an independent review of the world soccer body's decision-making, in a move that ‌could help him regain support after the withdrawal of a controversial private investment plan. "First, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external ‌review of FIFA’s current governance framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend ‌potential improvements," Infantino wrote to the FIFA Council and all 211 member association presidents in a letter seen by Reuters.

Clemson-Georgia cancel future 4-game series

A four-game football series scheduled between Georgia ⁠and Clemson ​has been called ⁠off. That's according to a report late Monday from the Athens Banner-Herald. The games had ⁠been set for 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2033.

Doc Rivers 'absolutely retired' from coaching, accepts TV role

Doc ​Rivers said he's not interested in working the sideline as an NBA ⁠coach anymore. Rivers, who has more than 40 years of experience in the NBA as a ⁠player ​and coach, instead will work as an analyst for NBC Sports during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Paul Skenes: WBC partially to blame for ⁠subpar season

Paul Skenes didn't expect the 2026 season would turn out the way it ⁠has. In ⁠his second season in 2025, Skenes won the National League Cy Young Award. To that point in his career, ‌he had a ‌21-13 record in 55 starts and ​a 1.96 ERA.

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