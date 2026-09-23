Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular charged with rape in Massachusetts

The social media "looksmaxxing" influencer known as Clavicular has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl who told police she became intoxicated at his family's home on Massachusetts' Cape Cod after he invited her to join him on live stream videos. Braden Peters, 20, was charged with rape, drugging a person for sexual intercourse, and procuring ​alcohol for someone under 21, according to a criminal complaint issued on September 8. He is slated to be arraigned in a state court in Orleans, Massachusetts on October 14.

Explainer-What is in the US-Greenland-Denmark security deal?

The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed a security agreement ​on Tuesday aimed at ending months of tension over the Danish self-governing territory after US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take control of the vast Arctic island. Here are some key ‌components of the deal, ​which adds to a 1951 US-Danish pact on Greenland's defence, according to a text published by the Danish government.

Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff

US President Donald Trump and the leaders of Greenland and Denmark signed an agreement on Tuesday that permits a larger US military presence on Greenland and may resolve a standoff over the strategically located and mineral-rich island. The agreement, signed during Trump's visit to the UN General Assembly in New York, stops short of Trump's demand that the US annex Greenland as a US territory to head off the growing Arctic presence of Russia and China.

Trump at UN: Threats, diplomacy and 'super intelligence'

President Donald Trump used his address to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to defend the US-Israeli campaign against Iran while laying out his foreign policy priorities. Here are the major issues he addressed in a 37-minute speech: * IRAN. He warned he could annihilate ‌Iran without a peace deal and predicted one would be reached after US midterm elections on November 3 when the makeup of Congress will be decided.

Iran submits conditions for reopening of Hormuz to U.S. representative, state media says

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in a meeting during which Iran's conditions to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz were conveyed to the US, according to Iran's state media. Conditions for reopening the strait include immediate lifting of the naval blockade, immediate release of frozen Iranian assets and end of war across all 'resistance' fronts, state media added.

Zelenskiy says Russia planning new mass attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was planning a new major attack on his country, in comments published on Tuesday. Zelenskiy, posting on Telegram about his meeting with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, said Ukraine was in constant communication with its allies on securing new anti-aircraft defences.

Belgium, Rwanda resume diplomatic relations after DRC conflict dispute

Belgium and Rwanda have resumed diplomatic relations 18 months after breaking ties due to a dispute over the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot and Rwanda's foreign ministry both posted the news ‌on X alongside photos of Prevot and his Rwandan counterpart Olivier Nduhungirehe in New York, where the United Nations General Assembly is taking place.

Spain allows US extradition case against pro-Palestinian donor to proceed

Spain on Tuesday allowed a US extradition request for pro-Palestinian donor James Cox Chambers to proceed to court, despite protests from the government's left-wing coalition partners who argue the case is politically motivated. The case is politically sensitive for Spain's Socialist-led government, whose pro-Palestinian stance has drawn rebuke from the Trump administration and contributed to wider tensions with Washington.

Trump pledges 'unmatched military might' against drug cartels

President Donald Trump vowed ‌on Tuesday to reassert US dominance in the Western Hemisphere and to use "unmatched military might" against threats in the region as he gathered allies behind an expanding campaign against drug cartels. Speaking to world leaders at the UN General Assembly, Trump cast drug cartels as "the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere" and urged a tougher response to transnational crime.

Trump administration to admit primarily Afrikaners under new refugee proposal

The Trump administration plans to set a refugee admissions ceiling of 17,500 over the next 12 months consisting "primarily" of South Africans from the country's white Afrikaner ethnic minority, according to a notice sent to Congress on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed Afrikaners face persecution based on their race in the Black-majority country, allegations the South African government has denied.

Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal

US President Donald Trump used his UN General Assembly speech on Tuesday to make the case for his war on Iran, arguing he has prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and warning that he could "annihilate the Islamic Republic" if no deal is reached to end the conflict. While predicting his administration would strike a peace deal with Iran following the November 3 US midterm elections, Trump called on other nations to join America in isolating Iran economically to force it to the negotiating table.

Estonia says France must explain push to lift EU sanctions on Usmanov

France should explain itself after it pushed for the lifting of EU sanctions on Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov, Estonia's foreign minister said on Tuesday, describing the move as sending ⁠the wrong signal at the ​wrong time. European Union envoys agreed on Tuesday to drop two high-profile billionaires, Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman, from the EU's Russian sanctions list in a compromise deal to renew sanctions ⁠on roughly 3,000 other listed individuals and entities.

Canada is giving C$100 million in international aid for Palestine, says Carney

Canada is giving C$100 million in international assistance for Palestine, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday. Carney told reporters at the United Nations that C$80 million was for humanitarian aid to alleviate immediate human suffering, and C$20 million was to support peace and security capacity building.

IMF to help Ukraine find some funds for next year, Zelenskiy says

The International Monetary Fund will help Ukraine find part of the funding it needs to maintain financial and economic stability next year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday after meeting IMF head Kristalina Georgieva. With the war against Russia in its fifth year, securing financing for 2026 and 2027 remains a key ⁠challenge for Ukraine. The country needs about $52.6 billion in international financial aid for next year, officials said.

Exclusive-Standoff with Trump administration sidelines UN refugee agency deputy, sources say

The Trump administration is refusing to work with the newly appointed deputy head of the United Nations refugee agency, exposing tensions between the agency and one of its top donors at a time of acute funding pressures, diplomats said. Tressa Rae Finerty, an American who took up the role of Deputy High Commissioner at UNHCR earlier this month, has taken leave as she seeks a waiver from the US government that would allow her to carry out aspects of her duties, according to seven diplomatic sources.

Explainer-US expands its prosecution of 2021 ​assassination of Haiti's president

The United States over the weekend dramatically expanded its prosecution of the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, indicting 30 people allegedly involved in the plot and flying 18 suspects out of Haiti and to the US. The indicted include an alleged mastermind of the plot, 17 former Colombian soldiers, and a notorious gang leader linked to the abduction of 1 Canadian and 16 US missionaries just months after Moise's assassination.

North Korea's vice foreign minister to attend UN General Assembly, KCNA reports

A delegation led by North Korea's vice ⁠foreign minister Kim Son Gyong left Pyongyang to take part in the UN General Assembly, North Korea's state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Britain will stand firm over Falklands, UK PM Burnham tells Trump

Prime Minister Andy Burnham set out Britain's position on the Falkland Islands during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying he would stand firm in the face of any threats. In August, Trump said he was reviewing the United States' neutral position on the remote archipelago in the South Atlantic. Days later Argentine President Javier Milei said he would sanction oil companies drilling in the islands.

Ban on US diesel exports would hurt, not help fuel markets, analysts say

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he backed the idea of a diesel export ban as a way to ⁠lower prices ​that have hit record highs due to a global supply shortage. But analysts and market watchers warn that such a measure would do little to ease high energy prices, and could worsen supply and economic disruptions around the globe. Trump's comments https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-says-he-backs-idea-ban-diesel-exports-2026-09-22/ come as average US diesel prices have jumped to a record $6.5107 a gallon, according to AAA. Diesel is critical to the global economy because it powers transportation, farm equipment and the machinery used to make and move goods.

Trump threatens to annihilate Iran as diplomats push for deal at UN

US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that he could annihilate Iran if there is no deal to end the war, but also suggested an agreement could come soon amid a diplomatic push at the United Nations. "I have a big decision to make," Trump said in a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Trump hails Burnham as 'natural business person' after first meeting

US President Donald Trump hailed Andy Burnham on Tuesday as a "natural business person" at what the new British leader's team described as a smooth first face-to-face meeting. After days of preparation for the Trump meeting, Burnham emerged relatively unscathed, with the US leader only taking issue with what he called a "terrible deal" to cede ⁠sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, home to a US-British air base.

In UN farewell, Macron denounces Trump's Gaza diplomacy as spectacle of shame

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday dismissed US President Donald Trump's claims of having secured peace in Gaza, saying not a single humanitarian corridor had been reopened in the enclave despite the proclaimed peace. In his final address to the United Nations before leaving office next year, Macron said the world was witnessing a spectacle that should shame everyone, rebuking Trump's portrayal of his Gaza peace plan as a diplomatic triumph.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to join ⁠tech leaders at Trump-Xi dinner, Bloomberg News reports

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to attend a White House state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, alongside ⁠several other technology executives, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the planning.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Why is Taiwan such an important issue for China?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to call for the US to halt arms sales nL4N45D00S to Taiwan when he meets President Donald Trump in Washington this week. China calls Taiwan its single most important and sensitive issue as it concerns Chinese sovereignty and territorial integrity not to be questioned or interfered with by outsiders.

US ties Sudanese army leader's UN visa to ceasefire plan, sources say

The United States is withholding a visa for Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ahead of his scheduled UN appearance in a move that Sudanese and other sources say is linked to a US-backed ceasefire proposal that Khartoum has resisted. The dispute, first reported by Reuters, threatens to deepen tensions between Washington and Sudan's army at a critical ‌moment in the civil war, which the United Nations calls the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

Netanyahu says will 'tell the ‌truth' on Israel's actions at United Nations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would use his speech at the United Nations this week to defend Israel's military actions against the Palestinians, while accusing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas.

Netanyahu's comments were in response to remarks by ​the New York mayor, who told CNN on Monday that Netanyahu was a "war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people".