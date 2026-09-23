Iran says it conveyed conditions to US through Qatari mediator, IRNA reports

​Iran engaged ​with ‌the United ​States through a Qatari mediator ‌in New York and conveyed conditions including an end ‌to the war ‌on all fronts and a halt to what Tehran ⁠called ​US "acts ⁠of aggression," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson ⁠Esmail Baghaei told state ​news agency IRNA.

Baghaei said ⁠Iran's conditions also included ⁠an ​end to the naval blockade and ⁠economic warfare, and the release ⁠of ⁠Iranian assets, IRNA reported.