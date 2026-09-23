Embraer says GPS instability reports affect some aircraft, including E2 jets
Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Tuesday it has been notified of reports of GPS system instability affecting certain aircraft types, including its E2 family.
Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Tuesday it has been notified of reports of GPS system instability affecting certain aircraft types, including its E2 family.
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