Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 15:42 IST
Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports

US President Donald Trump's ​Board of Peace will unveil ‌a six-month, $2.45 ​billion recovery plan for Gaza at a meeting of its members on Wednesday, Axios reported.

The 66-project proposal includes ‌estimated spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery and the deployment of a multinational security force, the report added, citing a copy of the plan. The White ‌House and US Department of State did not immediately respond to requests for ‌comment.

The plan estimates physical damage in Gaza at $35.2 billion and says full recovery and reconstruction will require about $71.4 billion over the next decade, the Axios report added. It also calls for repairing ⁠border crossings, ​restoring electricity and water ⁠infrastructure, deploying 25,000 portable solar power kits and permanently filling tunnels beneath sites needed for priority reconstruction ⁠projects.

Trump's administration told Congress in late July it is sending more than $206 million for a ​proposed Gaza peacekeeping force, the first significant funding for the stalled US plan ⁠to rebuild the devastated enclave. Trump set up a Board of Peace to oversee his ambitious plan to ⁠end ​Israel's war in Gaza.

But since the announcement of an agreement in late July, the effort has stalled, with both Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas refusing to ⁠fulfill conditions that would allow the deal to move ahead. The report said the Board ⁠of Peace and ⁠the Palestinian government have not secured the entire $2.45 billion but are confident that, once political hurdles are cleared, donor countries will step ‌up.

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