Russia and Ukraine are interested in a limited ceasefire, Rubio says
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday told reporters that both Russia and Ukraine had expressed interest in a limited ceasefire involving grain and energy.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday told reporters that both Russia and Ukraine had expressed interest in a limited ceasefire involving grain and energy.
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