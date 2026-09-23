Putin says election turnout shows Russians support military agenda 

President Vladimir Putin said on ​Wednesday that high turnout in ‌last weekend'sparliamentary ​election showed that Russians support their armed forces fighting in Ukraine and theauthorities' efforts to protect national security.

Putin had ‌framed theelection, held from September 18 to 20, as a test of public support for the 4-1/2—year war in Ukraine and for his avowed determination to fight ‌on until key military aims are met. Near complete results on Monday showed the ‌pro-Putin ruling United Russia party had retained its decisive majority in the national parliament in a tightly controlled political system that excluded most candidates who oppose the war.

Russia's Central Electoral Commission put ⁠turnout at ​59.3%, which the TASS ⁠state news agency said was higher than in most recent elections for the State Duma lower ⁠house of parliament. Commenting on the results publicly for the first time, Putin said: "Such a ​high, even record, number of people who came out and voted shows that ⁠the people of Russia support our efforts aimed at strengthening the country."

During part of Wednesday's televised ⁠speech, ​he addressed soldiers on the front line directly: "This vote is for you. People believe in you, believe in our victory, believe in your courage, in your ⁠heroism." The pro-Putin United Russia party is set to control 355 seats or nearly 80% ⁠of the 450 ⁠seats — a record number — in the Duma after winning more than 57% of votes, the near-complete results showed on Monday.