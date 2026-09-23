US lawmakers propose reforms to tool used to bar Chinese tech gear

​The Republican ​chair of the ‌US House ​Energy and Commerce Committee and ‌top Democrat on the panel are unveiling legislation to reform a key ‌national security tool used by the ‌Federal Communications Commission to bar Chinese tech gear. The so-called "Covered List" has been ⁠used ​by ⁠the FCC to ban Chinese drones, robots, ⁠routers, power inverters and other equipment from ​Chinese companies.

Representatives Brett Guthrie and ⁠Frank Pallone said in a joint statement ⁠they ​are unveiling bipartisan legislation to make changes in how ⁠products are added to the list ⁠and ⁠to give other government agencies more input.