US lawmakers propose reforms to tool used to bar Chinese tech gear
The Republican chair of the US House Energy and Commerce Committee and top Democrat on the panel are unveiling legislation to reform a key national security tool used by the Federal Communications Commission to bar Chinese tech gear. The so-called "Covered List" has been used by the FCC to ban Chinese drones, robots, routers, power inverters and other equipment from Chinese companies.
Representatives Brett Guthrie and Frank Pallone said in a joint statement they are unveiling bipartisan legislation to make changes in how products are added to the list and to give other government agencies more input.