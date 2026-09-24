White House denies report US is considering a diesel export ban

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 00:24 IST
White House denies report US is considering a diesel export ban

A White ‌House official on ​Wednesday denied a news report that said the US is preparing a ‌90-day ban of diesel exports in an attempt to control record prices for fuel widely used by farms, trains ‌and trucks.

Diesel prices have shot to records over $6.50 a ‌gallon as the wars in Iran and Ukraine constrain deliveries of oil and fuel products, a political risk for President Donald Trump ahead of ⁠the ​midterm elections. US ⁠Energy Secretary Chris Wright said earlier that such a ban would not ⁠work and could boost gasoline and jet fuel prices, and that ​the US was discussing voluntary measures.

After the Politico ⁠report said the US was preparing a 90-day ban on the exports, ⁠Wright ​said nobody is considering a flat ban on shipments of the fuel. "What's being discussed is what's the ⁠most efficient way to get more diesel into the United States ⁠of America, ⁠and continue maximum flows of gasoline and jet fuel," Wright said without offering more details.

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