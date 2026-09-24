Taylor Swift announces new music on 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore'

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 01:22 IST
Taylor Swift announces new music on 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore'

Taylor Swift announced an expanded version ​of her 12th studio album ​titled "The Life of a Showgirl: The ‌Encore" ​on Wednesday, with four new songs written after the historic success of the record's release a year ago.

"The Encore" ‌will be released on Friday, Swift said in an Instagram post. "The Life of a Showgirl" was released last October and topped several records, with every one of its 12 songs ‌landing in the top 12 of the Billboard Hot 100. The new tracks were ‌written after "Showgirl" had the biggest debut for an album in modern music history based on album sales and streams, Swift said.

At that time, "I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max (Martin) and ⁠Shellback, ​my two collaborators ⁠on this album," the pop superstar said in an Instagram post. "Really we just wanted to reflect and take ⁠in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio ​there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: ⁠We wrote more songs." The expanded "Showgirl" will feature the single "Patient Zero," which the pop superstar teased and subsequently ⁠announced on ​Tuesday, alongside “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.”

Martin and Shellback are songwriters who have worked with Swift on several of her studio albums. Swift's announcement followed her appearance this month ⁠in a comedy sketch at television's Emmy Awards that convinced her fans she was teasing new ⁠music.

"The Fate of ⁠Ophelia," the lead single off "Showgirl," brought in 92.5 million official streams in the US in its opening week, according to Luminate, a ‌firm that ‌tracks music sales.

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