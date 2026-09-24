Russian envoy Dmitriev is heading to US for new talks with Trump's administration, sources say
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev is heading to the US on Wednesday, where he will meet with Trump administration representatives Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and others, two sources familiar with preparations for the talks told Reuters.
The sources said that Dmitriev's visit to the US, which was agreed upon with President Vladimir Putin, will take place in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and will follow up on a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and US representatives at the Kremlin earlier this month. One source said that the aim of the visit is to keep the Russia-US dialogue and the peace-making effort going.