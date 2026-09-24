Russian envoy Dmitriev is heading to US for new talks with Trump's administration, sources say

Russian ​presidential envoy ​Kirill Dmitriev is ‌heading to ​the US on Wednesday, where he ‌will meet with Trump administration representatives Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and others, two sources ‌familiar with preparations for the talks told ‌Reuters.

The sources said that Dmitriev's visit to the US, which was agreed ⁠upon ​with President ⁠Vladimir Putin, will take place in New ⁠York on the sidelines of the ​UN General Assembly and will follow ⁠up on a meeting between President ⁠Vladimir ​Putin and US representatives at the Kremlin earlier this month. One ⁠source said that the aim of ⁠the ⁠visit is to keep the Russia-US dialogue and the ‌peace-making ‌effort going.