Ethiopia has shown restraint despite interference, president says

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 01:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 01:41 IST
Ethiopia has shown restraint despite interference, president says

‌Ethiopia has "exercised ​immense restraint" and achieved notable progress with its neighbors in spite of "reckless ‌external actors," Ethiopian President Taye Atske-Selassie Amde told world leaders at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday. He spoke to the ‌193-member world body hours after renewed fighting between the ‌Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government shattered a four-year-old peace deal.

The new hostilities follow months of growing animosity between the ⁠two ​sides threatening ⁠a wider regional conflict. "Despite continued interference in our internal affairs ⁠by adversarial elements, we have exercised immense restraint," Selassie Amde said.

"Our message ​to forces of destruction and mayhem is loud ⁠and clear. We urge them to respect the sacred right of ⁠the ​people of the Horn of Africa to live in peace and prosperity." Forces from the northern Ethiopian ⁠region of Tigray launched a major offensive against the federal government ⁠on ⁠Wednesday. Tigray's leaders said they had entered a defensive war to counter aggression by the federal ‌government.

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