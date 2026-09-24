Ice hockey-Oilers great Messier 'horrified' by Babcock hiring

Edmonton Oilers great Mark Messier said he was horrified ​by the team's decision to hire Mike Babcock ​as head coach, pointing on Wednesday to ‌longstanding ​criticism over the veteran's methods and the circumstances of his NHL exit. Babcock resigned weeks after taking the reins at the Columbus Blue Jackets three years ago, facing ‌allegations of inappropriate behavior from players that prompted an NHL Players' Association investigation.

He never coached a game during his tenure in Columbus and has not coached in the NHL since. He has faced several claims over his career from current ‌and former players over alleged bullying behavior. "I'm absolutely shocked they hired him. I'm absolutely shocked that from the ‌stories that I heard from very good, reputable character people about the way they were treated," Messier told reporters.

"It's been no secret." Messier, now an ESPN analyst, played 12 of his 25 seasons with Edmonton and won five Stanley Cups with the team.

Reuters has contacted the Oilers for ⁠comment. General ​Manager Stan Bowman previously cited ⁠Babcock's experience as a key factor in his appointment after the club had employed two first-time head coaches in succession.

Babcock, 63, led the Detroit ⁠Red Wings to a Stanley Cup win in 2008. Asked during his introductory news conference in June about the circumstances surrounding his ​departure from Columbus, Babcock acknowledged he had reflected on the episode.

"Anytime you make anybody feel uncomfortable in your ⁠life, you should take a look at yourself, and you should say, ‘How could I do that better?’" "I think that's what you do as ⁠a ​person, you try to always be better at what you do," he added. "The situation in Columbus has been reviewed, and I'm thankful to the NHL and NHLPA for doing that."

Babcock, who last coached an NHL game in ⁠2019, inherits a talented Edmonton team that reached back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 2024 and 2025 and is led by ⁠captain Connor McDavid. "I just ⁠don't know if it does go bad and players are having difficulties, who do they turn to? Because if they turn to the leadership, the leadership is management," said ‌Messier.

"I am just ‌horrified about the whole thing."