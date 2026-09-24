Trump officials weigh rolling back beef import plan, Politico reports
A small group of White House officials are exploring whether to cut back US President Donald Trump’s decision to increase foreign beef imports, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the conversations. The Office of the US Trade Representative disagrees with cutting back the imports, since it aims to lower high consumer beef prices in the short term and since USTR helped implement the move, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.