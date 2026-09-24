Trump officials weigh rolling back beef import plan, Politico reports

A ​small ​group of ‌White House officials ​are exploring whether to ‌cut back US President Donald Trump’s decision to increase ‌foreign beef imports, Politico reported ‌on Wednesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the ⁠conversations. The ​Office ⁠of the US Trade Representative ⁠disagrees with cutting back the ​imports, since it aims ⁠to lower high consumer beef prices ⁠in ​the short term and since USTR ⁠helped implement the move, the report ⁠said.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify the report.