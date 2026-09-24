North Korea conducted test of upgraded rocket launcher system, KCNA says
North Korea conducted a test firing of an upgraded 240mm guided multiple-launcher rocket system on Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.
North Korea conducted a test firing of an upgraded 240mm guided multiple-launcher rocket system on Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday.
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