Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 05:07 IST
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections

​Venezuela's interim President Delcy ‌Rodriguez told ​the the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that the ‌country will hold elections as part of a transition to "full democracy," though she did not provide ‌a specific date for the vote.

In her ‌address, Rodriguez said the government has initiated a dialogue with the opposition and would guarantee the participation of ⁠all ​political ⁠forces. She added that national institutions are being prepared for ⁠the electoral process. "This is the time to ​build the nation that many people want to ⁠return to," Rodriguez said, while cautioning that the country's ⁠recovery "will ​take time."

Rodriguez came to power after American forces captured then-President Nicolas Maduro in ⁠a January raid. She met with US President Donald ⁠Trump ⁠on Tuesday and praised him for restarting dialogue with Venezuela.

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