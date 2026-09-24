Kyiv under Russian missile attack, two dead, three injured, mayor says

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 05:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 05:44 IST
Kyiv under Russian missile attack, two dead, three injured, mayor says

​Russian forces attacked ‌the Ukrainian capital ​Kyiv early on Thursday with ballistic missiles, killing two people and injuring three, ‌as debris crashed down on several districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the dead ‌had been in the parking lot of a ‌maternity hospital and all three of the injured were medical personnel. Part of the hospital facade was damaged as was a nearby clinic. Debris hit ⁠the ground ​in three ⁠districts of the capital and Klitschko said part of a residence had ⁠also been destroyed.

"In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell into the ​yard of a private property," Klitschko wrote. "People may be trapped ⁠under rubble". He urged residents to remain in shelters. Reuters witnesses said several explosions ⁠had ​resounded after 1:00 a.m. local time. Unofficial Telegram channels showed what was described as a fire lighting up the ⁠horizon.

Russian forces had maintained attacks on the city through most of ⁠Wednesday, killing ⁠two people and injuring 45, according to Klitschko.

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

How OpenAI, Meta and Mistral Frame AI as Thinker, Helper and Future Superintelligence

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

Vietnam Banks Go Digital, but Profit Story Is More Complicated Than It Seems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026