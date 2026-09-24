Kyiv under Russian missile attack, two dead, three injured, mayor says

​Russian forces attacked ‌the Ukrainian capital ​Kyiv early on Thursday with ballistic missiles, killing two people and injuring three, ‌as debris crashed down on several districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the dead ‌had been in the parking lot of a ‌maternity hospital and all three of the injured were medical personnel. Part of the hospital facade was damaged as was a nearby clinic. Debris hit ⁠the ground ​in three ⁠districts of the capital and Klitschko said part of a residence had ⁠also been destroyed.

"In the Dniprovskyi district, debris fell into the ​yard of a private property," Klitschko wrote. "People may be trapped ⁠under rubble". He urged residents to remain in shelters. Reuters witnesses said several explosions ⁠had ​resounded after 1:00 a.m. local time. Unofficial Telegram channels showed what was described as a fire lighting up the ⁠horizon.

Russian forces had maintained attacks on the city through most of ⁠Wednesday, killing ⁠two people and injuring 45, according to Klitschko.