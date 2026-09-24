SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in AI financing push, filing shows
Technology investor SoftBank Group has issued a total of $11.1 billion of dollar and euro denominated bonds, a filing showed on Thursday, as it looks to generate cash to continue its artificial intelligence investments. SoftBank issued dollar-denominated senior notes of $1 billion at a three-and-a-half-year term, $4.5 billion at five-and-a-half years and $4.5 billion at seven-and-a-half years, the filing showed.
It also issued two €500 million tranches of euro-denominated senior notes with terms of four and six years, the filing showed.