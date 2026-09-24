SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in AI financing push, filing shows

​Technology ​investor ‌SoftBank Group has issued ​a total of $11.1 ‌billion of dollar and euro denominated bonds, a filing showed ‌on Thursday, as ‌it looks to generate cash to continue its artificial ⁠intelligence investments. SoftBank ​issued ⁠dollar-denominated senior notes of $1 billion at ⁠a three-and-a-half-year term, $4.5 billion ​at five-and-a-half years and $4.5 billion at ⁠seven-and-a-half years, the filing showed.

It ⁠also ​issued two €500 million tranches of euro-denominated senior ⁠notes with terms of ⁠four ⁠and six years, the filing showed.