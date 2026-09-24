Ukraine's Zelenskiy says attacks continue because pressure on Russia insufficient

Ukrainian President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried ​a new ‌Russian missile ​attack that killed two people in Kyiv ‌early on Thursday and said the strikes were recurring because of insufficient pressure ‌on Moscow. "Every such attack occurs ‌because the pressure on the aggressor has not become total and Russia believes ⁠it ​can continue ⁠to rely on ballistic terror," Zelenskiy, attending ⁠the UN General Assembly in New York, ​wrote on Telegram.

"Right now, the United ⁠States has the opportunity to respond strongly. ⁠We ​need ballistic interceptors to protect lives. We need to implement ⁠sanctions against Russia and those who help ⁠it earn ⁠money," he added on the messaging app.