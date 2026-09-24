Ukrainian foreign minister says he discussed keeping tension low with Iranian counterpart

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said ​on Wednesday he discussed ways ​of keeping tension in check ‌at ​a meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi. Sybiha said on X the meeting on the ‌sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York was a follow-up to a telephone conversation the two held in July.

In more than 4-1/2 years ‌of conflict with Russia, Ukraine has faced barrages of Iranian-designed drones. ‌Kyiv has over that time developed technology to counter drone threats and offered its assistance to Middle Eastern countries facing strikes by Tehran. "Diplomacy is about direct conversation, even in ⁠challenging circumstances," ​Sybiha wrote.

"Our conversation ⁠focused on mutual steps to prevent further aggravation of tensions between our countries. We ⁠agreed to keep existing channels of communication open." Sybiha said the two ministers exchanged ​views on the situation in the Middle East and Europe "as well ⁠as various tracks of ongoing peace efforts".

"I reiterated Ukraine's position in support of a sooner restoration ⁠of ​peace and stability in both our regions." The two men spoke in July after a Ukrainian drone strike on an Iranian ship ⁠which killed one sailor and injured another.

Iran denounced the attack and threatened ⁠retaliation. Sybiha said ⁠then that he asked Araqchi to refrain from any escalatory steps and to end any support for Russia's ‌war ‌against Ukraine.