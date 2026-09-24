Turkey's Erdogan tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy that Black Sea attacks are inexplicable

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy that attacks ​by Russia and Ukraine on commercial vessels ​in the Black Sea were inexplicable and steps ‌must ​be taken to stop these, according to a readout from his office on Thursday. NATO member Turkey, which has maintained cordial ties with both Moscow and Kyiv since ‌Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has repeatedly urged the warring sides to stop attacks in the Black Sea.

"During the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Turkey was ready to do all it can for the Ukraine-Russia war to end with ‌lasting peace, that we will continue our efforts to revive direct negotiations," the Turkish presidency said in a statement. "Our ‌President stated that a step must be taken regarding navigational safety in the Black Sea, that attacks on commercial vessels are inexplicable, and that we expect the sides to act responsibly," it added.

Ankara has said it has sent offers to Ukraine and Russia to stop the attacks, ⁠some of ​which have targeted Turkish-owned vessels and ⁠killed its citizens, and that it is awaiting their response. It has said a solution must be found so grain shipments can be ⁠carried out safely from the region. Earlier, Zelenskiy told leaders at a "Crimean Platform" summit on the sidelines of the General Assembly that ​Kyiv was ready for a maritime truce in the Black Sea based on proposals such as those put forward ⁠by Egypt, India and Turkey.

Top wheat importers in Asia, the Middle East and Africa which count on the Black Sea region for wheat ⁠have ​been finding it hard to secure supplies. Global wheat prices have soared. Turkey and the United Nations helped to mediate the so-called Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022 to allow for the safe export of Ukrainian grain ⁠amid the war, but Russia withdrew from the agreement the following year, complaining that its own food and fertiliser exports ⁠faced serious obstacles.

Ankara has ⁠provided Kyiv with military backing and voiced support for its territorial integrity, but refused to join Western sanctions on Moscow and maintained commercial ties with Russia. It has hosted previous ‌rounds of direct ‌talks between the sides and offered to mediate.