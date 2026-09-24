Games-South Korea Olympic boss gives Asian Games organisers an 'F'

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 13:17 IST
Games-South Korea Olympic boss gives Asian Games organisers an 'F'

The head of the South ​Korean Olympic committee on Thursday ​blasted organisers of the Aichi-Nagoya ‌Asian Games, ​saying he would give them a failing mark for operational issues at the multi-sport event. Problems with accommodations and ‌transportation had affected South Korean teams and Ryu Seung-min told South Korean media in Nagoya that he was sure other countries felt the same way.

"If I were ‌to give them (Aichi-Nagoya) a grade, it would be an 'F' .... If athletes' performances are ‌affected, then we have to be critical," he added. "If problems like this persist, then it is serious incompetence."

Finding beds were too short in wooden container accommodations provided, South Korea moved their men's ⁠basketball ​team into hotels. Local ⁠organisers defended the athletes' accommodation on Thursday. Several South Korean teams have also reported shuttle buses not ⁠showing up or taking athletes to the wrong venue.

A former Olympic table tennis champion, Ryu ​said Aichi-Nagoya compared poorly to other Asian Games and international events he ⁠had attended as an athlete and an official. The Aichi-Nagoya organising committee and Olympic Council of Asia ⁠did ​not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters about Ryu's criticism.

Takaaki Omi, the deputy secretary-general of this year's event, on Tuesday apologised to athletes and ⁠officials who had been impacted by organisational problems. South Korea's team chef de mission told ⁠Reuters this week ⁠the delegation had requested a formal apology from organisers and blamed cost-cutting for impacting the athlete experience.

The Asian Games run until ‌October 4.

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