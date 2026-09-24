Soccer-England should play to strengths instead of copying Spain's template, says Gordon

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 13:58 IST
Soccer-England should play to strengths instead of copying Spain's template, says Gordon

Winger Anthony Gordon believes England should abandon ​attempts to copy Spain's possession-based style ​of football and instead embrace ‌their ​natural game by leaning more into physical strengths. Following England's World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina in July, England manager ‌Thomas Tuchel attracted a backlash after saying ball possession was "not in their DNA" like Spain, where a passing-heavy approach is taught at all levels.

Gordon, who moved to Spanish club ‌Barcelona from Newcastle United in May, agreed with Tuchel and said on Wednesday ‌that he was not sure English players could be taught in a similar way. "Culturally, it's not just that tournament (the World Cup) or that game (against Argentina) where we couldn't control a game," the 25-year-old ⁠told ​reporters ahead of England's ⁠Nations League match against Spain on Saturday.

"As a nation we don't have that strength like the Spanish, ⁠where we control games like they do. It's not in us. I'm not sure it's ​something that can be taught. Playing in Spain I can speak with an ⁠educated view on the way they keep the ball. "It's much different than I've ever experienced in this ⁠country, ​so I'm not sure we can ever get that. We can definitely get better – or maybe go the other way and really play to our strengths, ⁠which is play physical, play direct football and on the counterattack."

After hosting Spain at ⁠Wembley, England visit ⁠the Czech Republic and Croatia before playing the Czechs again at home. The remaining two fixtures of the Nations League group will ‌be completed ‌in November.

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

How OpenAI, Meta and Mistral Frame AI as Thinker, Helper and Future Superintelligence

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026