Chinese defence ministry urges 'extreme caution' over arms sales to Taiwan ahead of Trump-Xi summit

The ‌United ​States should take "extreme caution" over any arms sales to Taiwan, a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson said on Thursday ahead of a summit in Washington between President Donald Trump and China's leader Xi Jinping.

Spokesperson Jiang Bin also told a ‌regular press briefing in Beijing that the US-China military relationship should be kept stable, sound and sustainable. "It should be emphasized that the Taiwan question is the most important in China-US relations and maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the greatest common issue of the two countries," Jiang said.

"It is hoped that the US ‌side will handle the Taiwan issue with extreme caution." While the Trump administration in December approved an $11 billion arms package for Taiwan, the largest ever, a ‌second one worth some $14 billion has been held up for months.

Jiang's remarks came hours after Taiwan's government on Thursday thanked the US for its support and said it was maintaining communications ahead of the summit. TRUMP SEES ARMS PACKAGE AS NEGOTIATING CHIP

Xi is expected to press Trump to halt Taiwan arms sales altogether during his visit to Washington, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters. ⁠Xi arrived ​in Washington on Wednesday ahead of the ⁠summit on Thursday. After a May meeting in Beijing with Xi, Trump said he was holding that second package in abeyance and described it as a "very good negotiating chip."

US Secretary of ⁠State Marco Rubio, when asked about Taiwan arms sales by reporters in New York on Wednesday, said the administration had to balance broader needs. "I know everyone's focused on Taiwan, ​but I want you to focus globally for a moment. If we sell you something, we don't have it anymore. Now, we may be ⁠able to make it in the future, but we don't have it right now," he said.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and reiterated on Wednesday that the topic was a "red line" ⁠that ​the US must not cross. The US is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties. Speaking to reporters at a regular news conference, Taiwan cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee said the government has been continuously monitoring developments around the Trump-Xi meeting.

"Regarding all efforts conducive to stabilising ⁠the regional situation and managing the risks that authoritarian expansion might bring, we view them positively and continue to cooperate with the US at various levels," ⁠she said. "In fact, we continue to maintain ⁠close contact with the US to stay informed of relevant developments," Lee added, saying the US has repeatedly reaffirmed its firm and clear position of support for Taiwan.

"Regarding the long-standing support the US has provided to our country at various ‌levels, we express our ‌gratitude."