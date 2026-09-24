Germany's VDA chief endorses China tariffs under certain conditions, Handelsblatt reports
The president of Germany's auto industry association VDA has for the first time explicitly endorsed imposing new tariffs on China under certain conditions, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.
Hildegard Mueller told the paper that trade defence measures could be deployed once competition has been distorted beyond a certain point, such as in cases of "proven unfair behaviour."
(Writing by Linda Pasquini Editing by Kirsti Knolle)