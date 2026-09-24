Germany's VDA chief endorses China tariffs under certain conditions, Handelsblatt reports

​The ​president ‌of Germany's ​auto industry association ‌VDA has for the first time explicitly endorsed ‌imposing new tariffs ‌on China under certain conditions, Handelsblatt reported ⁠on ​Thursday.

Hildegard ⁠Mueller told the ⁠paper that trade ​defence measures could be deployed ⁠once competition has ⁠been ​distorted beyond a certain point, ⁠such as in ⁠cases of "proven ⁠unfair behaviour."

(Writing by Linda ‌Pasquini Editing ‌by Kirsti ​Knolle)