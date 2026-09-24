Denmark expects Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in coming months, intelligence service says

‌Denmark expects ​Russia to escalate hybrid warfare in the coming ‌months, the Danish defence intelligence service said in a new threat assessment on Thursday.

Hybrid ‌warfare and sabotage on European soil ‌gained renewed attention after Germany recently blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at the ⁠Leipzig/Halle ​Airport, ⁠prompting European Union members to call for new ⁠sanctions against Russia. "The Danish defence intelligence service ​assesses that in the coming months, ⁠Russia will further intensify its hybrid warfare by ⁠carrying ​out more frequent attacks against the West and NATO, with greater ⁠consequences for the affected countries than in the ⁠past," ⁠the intelligence service said in the assessment.