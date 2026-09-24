India's 'cockroach' movement says will launch protest if poll panel chief doesn't quit in 48 hours

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 14:51 IST
India's 'cockroach' movement says will launch protest if poll panel chief doesn't quit in 48 hours

India's 'Cockroach' ​youth movement leaders ​said on ‌Thursday that ​they would launch protests across the country ‌if India's chief election officer does not resign in 48 hours, a day ‌after a newspaper report pointed to ‌differences among top officers leading the poll panel. The Indian Express newspaper said on ⁠Wednesday ​that ⁠two election commissioners had raised questions or expressed ⁠concern at least 14 times in 10 ​months, mostly in connection with the process ⁠of updating voters' lists that began ⁠last ​year, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Election Commission of ⁠India said that differences were normal in any ⁠institution ⁠and that all its actions were legal.

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