India's 'Cockroach' ​youth movement leaders ​said on ‌Thursday that ​they would launch protests across the country ‌if India's chief election officer does not resign in 48 hours, a day ‌after a newspaper report pointed to ‌differences among top officers leading the poll panel. The Indian Express newspaper said on ⁠Wednesday ​that ⁠two election commissioners had raised questions or expressed ⁠concern at least 14 times in 10 ​months, mostly in connection with the process ⁠of updating voters' lists that began ⁠last ​year, with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Election Commission of ⁠India said that differences were normal in any ⁠institution ⁠and that all its actions were legal.