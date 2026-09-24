Kremlin says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December
The Kremlin said on Thursday that no decision had been taken yet on a possible summit in December between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and that it was premature to discuss the agenda. The United States invited Putin to a December G20 meeting in Miami, Florida where he could hold a summit with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia valued the invitation and would decide on its response. Trump has been trying since returning to the White House in January last year to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, but without achieving a breakthrough.
Peskov reiterated Russia's position that it is seeking a peace settlement, not a temporary ceasefire.