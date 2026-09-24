Kremlin says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 14:55 IST
Kremlin says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December

The ​Kremlin said on ​Thursday that no decision ‌had ​been taken yet on a possible summit in December ‌between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and that it was premature to ‌discuss the agenda. The United States invited ‌Putin to a December G20 meeting in Miami, Florida where he could hold a summit with ⁠Trump, US Secretary ​of ⁠State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov told reporters that Russia valued the invitation and ​would decide on its response. Trump has ⁠been trying since returning to the White House ⁠in January ​last year to broker an end to the war in Ukraine, but without ⁠achieving a breakthrough.

Peskov reiterated Russia's position that it ⁠is ⁠seeking a peace settlement, not a temporary ceasefire.

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