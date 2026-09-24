Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 15:07 IST
Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December

The ​Kremlin said on Thursday that ‌no ​decision had been taken yet on a possible summit in December between ‌Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and that it was too early to talk about the agenda for ‌such a meeting.

The United States invited Putin to a ‌December G20 meeting in Miami, Florida where he could hold a summit with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on ⁠Wednesday. Asked what ​the two ⁠presidents might discuss, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "It is premature ⁠to speak about this right now. No decision has been made ​yet. We certainly appreciate this kind invitation, we value it, ⁠and it will be reviewed and coordinated, after which an appropriate decision ⁠will ​be reached."

Trump has been trying since returning to the White House in January last year to broker ⁠an end to the war in Ukraine, but without achieving a ⁠breakthrough. Peskov reiterated ⁠Russia's position that it is seeking a peace settlement, not a temporary ceasefire.

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