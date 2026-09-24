Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression

Inviting Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ​to a December ‌G20 meeting ​in Miami, Florida may encourage Moscow to continue its ‌aggression towards Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ‌said on Wednesday that he hoped Putin would ‌accept the invitation and that it would give him the chance to engage with President Donald Trump ⁠and ​other world ⁠leaders.

"If inviting Putin to the G20 could bring us ⁠closer to a just peace, I would be absolutely ​in favour of it," Tusk told ⁠a news conference. "However - and this is both my concern and ⁠what ​my experience tells me - at this stage, Russia might well view it as an ⁠encouragement to continue its aggressive policies. That is what ⁠I ⁠fear."

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would consider the invitation.