Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 16:32 IST
Poland's Tusk says inviting Putin to G20 may encourage Russian aggression

Inviting Russian ​President Vladimir Putin ​to a December ‌G20 meeting ​in Miami, Florida may encourage Moscow to continue its ‌aggression towards Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ‌said on Wednesday that he hoped Putin would ‌accept the invitation and that it would give him the chance to engage with President Donald Trump ⁠and ​other world ⁠leaders.

"If inviting Putin to the G20 could bring us ⁠closer to a just peace, I would be absolutely ​in favour of it," Tusk told ⁠a news conference. "However - and this is both my concern and ⁠what ​my experience tells me - at this stage, Russia might well view it as an ⁠encouragement to continue its aggressive policies. That is what ⁠I ⁠fear."

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia would consider the invitation.

TRENDING

1
Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Russia kills eight in strikes on Ukraine as Trump meets Zelenskiy

Global
2
UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

UK ready to lead global push on AI Standards, Burnham tells UN

Global
3
Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Trump says freedom will come to Cuba in UN speech

Global
4
US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

US top diplomat Rubio to meet Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov on Wednesday

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

How OpenAI, Meta and Mistral Frame AI as Thinker, Helper and Future Superintelligence

AI and Maritime Safety: Why Collision Alerts Need More Than Risk Predictions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026