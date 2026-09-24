Commerzbank could buy UniCredit's HVB as part of bank tie-up, CEO says

Commerzbank could potentially ​buy UniCredit's German ‌bank HVB ​in shares as the German and Italian banks ‌work on a possible merger, Commerzbank's CEO Bettina Orlopp said on Thursday.

Orlopp, speaking at a financial ‌conference, said such a deal structure was ‌one of several "options on the table" as a way to increase UniCredit's shareholding in Commerzbank. UniCredit has been ⁠pursuing ​Commerzbank for ⁠more than two years and has amassed a stake ⁠of nearly 50% despite resistance from Germany. Now, ​UniCredit and Commerzbank are talking.

Orlopp said that ⁠the other ways to structure a deal include a ⁠simple ​merger between Commerzbank and UniCredit, or by UniCredit making another offer to remaining ⁠Commerzbank shareholders - "most likely with a premium" - to get its shareholding ⁠above ⁠90%. "All three basic options are on the table," she said.