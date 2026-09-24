One dead, four injured in Polish abbey knife attack, local media report

A knife ​attack on the grounds ​of a ‌Benedictine abbey ​in southern Poland left one person dead and at least ‌four injured, local media reported on Thursday. A 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen was detained after the attack at the ‌Benedictine Abbey in Jaroslaw, police said in ‌a statement. The motives behind the attack were not immediately clear.

The attack happened at a Benedictine Sisters monastery on the ⁠grounds ​of the ⁠abbey, local media said. "We are aware that Father Stanisław ⁠has passed away and Father Marek is in ​serious condition; there are other casualties, but we do ⁠not have further details," Sister Barbara Dendor told state ⁠broadcaster ​TVP Info.

"When I arrived, there was total panic; young people who had come out ⁠of the center witnessed it — they were saying, 'Some madman, ⁠some ⁠madman!'" she said. Police said they were on the scene investigating the incident.