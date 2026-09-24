Iraq exports 2.6 million bpd from southern ports, boosts crude flows to Turkey via Kirkuk

Reuters | Updated: 24-09-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 17:01 IST
Iraq exports 2.6 million bpd from southern ports, boosts crude flows to Turkey via Kirkuk

Iraq ​is exporting around ‌2.6 million barrels ​of oil per day from its southern ports so ‌far in September and producing more than 3 million bpd from its southern oilfields, Bassem Abdul Karim, head of ‌Iraq's Basra Oil Company, said on Thursday.

Abdul Karim, ‌speaking at an energy conference in Basra, added that Iraq is transporting around 250,000 bpd of Basra crude to Kirkuk ⁠for exports ​via ⁠Ceyhan in Turkey. On September 16, Iraq launched a pilot operation ⁠to transport crude oil by road from its southern ​oilfields to a Kirkuk storage facility in an effort ⁠to boost supplies to the northern export system and potentially ⁠increase ​shipments through Turkey's Ceyhan port.

The initiative forms part of broader Iraqi efforts to increase flows through ⁠the northern export route after the US-Israeli war on Iran ⁠disrupted ⁠Iraq's shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, its main export route.

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